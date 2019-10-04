UrduPoint.com
Osaka Defeats Andreescu In China Open Quarter-final Thriller

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

Osaka defeats Andreescu in China Open quarter-final thriller

Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu in a captivating first meeting Friday between two of the biggest young talents in tennis

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu in a captivating first meeting Friday between two of the biggest young talents in tennis.

The 21-year-old Japanese moved into the China Open semi-finals with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory in over two hours in Beijing.

She now plays title-holder Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday in the last four.

The first instalment in what should be the start of a long rivalry did not disappoint as Osaka brought the young Canadian's run of 17 wins in a row to an end.

Fresh from stunning Serena Williams in the final of the US Open, the 19-year-old Andreescu surged into a 5-1 lead in the first set.

But Osaka, the Australian Open champion and a former number one, powered back to make it 5-5.

Only for Andreescu to break once more, before ramming home her advantage in a riveting first set.

Fourth-ranked Osaka, the Japanese who beat Williams to become the 2018 US Open champion, was soon under pressure in the second set.

Sixth-ranked Andreescu went up 3-1, but Osaka then reeled off five games straight to level at one set each and go to a decider.

Osaka nailed the third match point with an ace, her 11th of the match.

