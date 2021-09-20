UrduPoint.com

Osaka Drops Out Of Top Five In WTA Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:03 PM

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday while Simona Halep, another former world number one, continued her slide by also dropping three places

Paris, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday while Simona Halep, another former world number one, continued her slide by also dropping three places.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka fell from fifth to eighth as Halep, who married boyfriend Toni Iuruc last week in a civil ceremony in her hometown of Constanta, tumbled down to 14th.

Ashleigh Barty remains top and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high of fifth.

Danish teenager Clara Tauson rose 18 places to 52nd after capturing her second title of the year in Luxembourg.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini jumped from 87th to 64th following her first WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia.

WTA rankings as of September 20: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7720 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860 5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2) 6. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4571 (+2) 7. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4413 (-1) 8. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4326 (-3) 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4135 10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060 11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3820 (+1) 12. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+1) 13. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3285 (+1) 14. Simona Halep (ROM) 3152 (-3) 15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3115 16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+1) 17. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+1) 18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2890 (-2) 19. Coco Gauff (USA) 2815 20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777 Selected:52. Clara Tauson (DEN) 1300 (+18)64. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 1075 (+23)

Related Topics

USA World Married Sofia Osaka Luxembourg Ita Constanta Slovenia September From Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

56 seconds ago
 Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm Unive ..

Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims - Kreml ..

58 seconds ago
 Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Five power pilferers booked

Five power pilferers booked

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' export during July 2021

9 minutes ago
 Youth killed over property dispute

Youth killed over property dispute

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.