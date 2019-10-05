Naomi Osaka will face world number one Ashleigh Barty in Sunday's final of the China Open after powering to a convincing win over title-holder Caroline Wozniacki

The Australian Open winner threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Wozniacki's reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu's run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark's Wozniacki.

World number four Osaka showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.

But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the all-important break of service with an arrowing forehand.

Osaka, like Wozniacki a former number one, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia's Barty booked her place in the final by saving match point in a tough three-set triumph over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.