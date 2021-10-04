UrduPoint.com

Osaka Falls Out Of Top 10 For First Time Since 2018

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Osaka falls out of top 10 for first time since 2018

Paris, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka dropped out of the world's top 10 on Monday for the first time since winning the 2018 US Open title as she continues to take a break from tennis.

The Japanese star, a former world number one, has not played since exiting the US Open in the third round last month.

Osaka has fallen to 12th in the WTA rankings, her lowest mark since before her first of four Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows three years ago, when she beat Serena Williams in an infamous final.

Last week, the 23-year-old said that her return would be "probably soon" and that she "kind of" has "that itch again".

Osaka had previously pulled out of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon this year to protect her mental health.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza jumped to sixth in the rankings after winning the title in Chicago last week.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the final, climbed to a career-high ranking of 14th.

WTA top 20 on October 4: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,077 pts 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7,115 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,285 4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,756 5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,668 6. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,595 (+3) 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,376 (-1) 8. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4,190 9. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,055 (+1) 10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,835 (+2) 11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,735 12. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3,326 (-5) 13. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,255 14. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,220 (+2) 15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,105 (-1) 16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,983 (+1) 17. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,982 (-2) 18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,885 19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2,815 20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,616 (+3)Selected:22. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,558.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Sofia Osaka Chicago October 2018 From Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has not ..

Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has nothing to hide

18 minutes ago
 Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Pap ..

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers on Possible Misconduct of ..

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some ..

New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some Restrictions

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at he ..

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

35 minutes ago
 Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmiss ..

Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

27 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.