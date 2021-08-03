UrduPoint.com

Osaka, Medvedev Named Top Seeds For Canadian Events

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Osaka, Medvedev named top seeds for Canadian events

World number twos Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev have been named top seeds for next week's WTA and ATP tournaments in Canada, organizers announced on Monday

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :World number twos Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev have been named top seeds for next week's WTA and ATP tournaments in Canada, organizers announced on Monday.

Japanese star Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will be the top seed for the women's event in Montreal while Russian Medvedev, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's Canadian final, tops the lineup for the ATP Masters Toronto tournament.

Seedings for the US Open hardcourt tuneup events follow Monday's latest rankings, with Nadal as the second seed, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas third and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany seeded fourth.

"It's especially impressive this year with the Olympic Games and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that the top players will be coming to Toronto," Toronto tournament director Karl Hale said.

At Montreal, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be the second seed while defending champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is seeded fourth. Romanian Simona Halep, the 2016 and 2018 Canadian winner who is a wilcard entrant, was seeded ninth.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Germany Toronto Osaka Belarus Greece Rafael Nadal Women 2016 2018 Olympics Event Top US Open

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

28 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 India could not crush voice of Kashmiris despite u ..

India could not crush voice of Kashmiris despite using heavy force, immoral tact ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Contributes Nearly $5Mln in Funding for Foo ..

Canada Contributes Nearly $5Mln in Funding for Food Aid in Gaza, Jordan - United ..

3 minutes ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.