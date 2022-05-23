Osaka says she may skip Wimbledon over ranking points row

Former world number one Naomi Osaka said Monday she may skip Wimbledon over the decision to strip the Grand Slam tournament of ranking points

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Former world number one Naomi Osaka said Monday she may skip Wimbledon over the decision to strip the Grand Slam tournament of ranking points.

"I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," said Osaka after her 7-5, 6-4 loss to Amanda Anisimova in the French Open first round.

The ATP and WTA tours last week removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances. I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," added the four-time major winner.

"So the intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place. I'm sure there will be a bit of back and forth with the whole point situation. Then I guess I'll make my decision." "I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition." Wimbledon chiefs branded the move by the two tours, which threatens to reduce the sport's most prestigious tennis tournament to the status of an exhibition event, as "disproportionate".

World number one Iga Swiatek, who wore a ribbon in the colours of Ukraine for her first round win on Monday, said she was happy to still play Wimbledon, with or without points.

"I'm okay with playing without points. It's Wimbledon. It's one of the most important tournaments in the season," said Swiatek.

"But it would be nice if the people who are making decisions were making decisions that are going to stop Russia's aggression." On Monday, Osaka was knocked out of Roland Garros, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament.

The error-plagued Japanese star served up eight double faults and committed 29 unforced errors against Anisimova.

In 2021, Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros when she refused to honour mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression. She then missed Wimbledon as well.

Osaka, who was number two in the world at the time, was fined and threatened with a Grand Slam ban for her opposition to news conferences which she likened to "kicking people when they're down".