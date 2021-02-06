UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Says She's Done Chasing World Number One

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:17 PM

Osaka says she's done chasing world number one

Naomi Osaka insisted Saturday she wasn't consumed by returning to world number one, revealing her top priority was greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka insisted Saturday she wasn't consumed by returning to world number one, revealing her top priority was greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title.

The world number three is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten -- including the US Open final -- before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top spot.

Despite her heady rise, the 23-year-old said becoming world number one felt slightly underwhelming, and brought extra pressure.

"I think nobody really acknowledged me as number one," said the Japanese star, who was wearing glasses, an orange beanie and Los Angeles Lakers attire in her press conference.

"It just made me think people don't really see me as number one. I just kept trying to prove myself. I felt like that wasn't really a good mindset to have.

"If it comes to the point where I'm able to be number one again, I'll embrace it, but I'm not really chasing it like that anymore.

" Osaka, instead, hoped to be a more consistent performer on the tour and gained inspiration from world number two Simona Halep, who has been ranked in the top 10 for 346 consecutive weeks.

"I think that's incredible," she said of Halep's streak, which is the eighth longest in WTA history. "I feel like I want to have that sort of consistency.

"My career, it's been kind of up and down a lot, and people don't really know when I'm going to do well in a tournament or when I'm not.

"I think my ultimate goal is just to at least reach the quarter-finals or better at every tournament I play, and hopefully win most of them." Even though she will enter the Australian Open as a favourite, Osaka admitted to nerves ahead of her first round clash against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I'm going to feel very nervous because that's what's always going to happen to me," she said.

"But I think the way that I'm playing now, the way that I was able to play my matches that I had the past couple days, it gives me a lot of confidence."

Related Topics

World Russia Orange Melbourne Los Angeles Osaka Australian Open From Top Asia US Open

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi is happy to see his little daughter ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

5 minutes ago

Root crosses 150 as England make India toil on day ..

3 minutes ago

MoHR portal to help users to learn about their rig ..

3 minutes ago

New Mexico Official Freed on Bail Pending Trial Ov ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa comes under pressure after losing 6th ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.