Osaka Sets Up First Meeting With US Open Champ Andreescu
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:04 PM
Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday.
The two young stars of women's tennis will clash in the last eight in Beijing if the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu wins her match later Thursday against qualifier Jennifer Brady.
The 21-year-old Osaka, the reigning Australian Open champion, barrelled into the quarters with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over the unseeded American Alison Riske.
The Japanese was broken early in the first set, but then reeled off 10 games in a row in venomous fashion.