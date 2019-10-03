UrduPoint.com
Osaka Sets Up First Meeting With US Open Champ Andreescu

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:04 PM

Osaka sets up first meeting with US Open champ Andreescu

Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Naomi Osaka set up a potential first meeting with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after winning the last 10 games to surge into the China Open quarter-finals Thursday.

The two young stars of women's tennis will clash in the last eight in Beijing if the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu wins her match later Thursday against qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The 21-year-old Osaka, the reigning Australian Open champion, barrelled into the quarters with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over the unseeded American Alison Riske.

The Japanese was broken early in the first set, but then reeled off 10 games in a row in venomous fashion.

