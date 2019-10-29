UrduPoint.com
Osaka Suffers WTA Finals Injury Heartbreak For Second Year Running

Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:21 PM

Osaka suffers WTA Finals injury heartbreak for second year running

Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem on Tuesday, the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem on Tuesday, the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury.

Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the lucrative year-ender with a hamstring injury, had been due to play world number one Ashleigh Barty later on Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year." "This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season.

I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year," she added.

Osaka had started the $14 million round-robin tournament with a tough three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.

She had been determined to make amends for a disappointing WTA Finals debut last year, when her winless campaign ended with her retiring in tears against Kiki Bertens due to a hamstring injury.

World number 10 Bertens will replace Osaka for the remaining matches and plays Barty in Red Group action on Tuesday.

