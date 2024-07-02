Open Menu

Osaka Wins First Match At Wimbledon Since 2018

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Osaka wins first match at Wimbledon since 2018

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Former world number one Naomi Osaka said it felt "like a dream" to claim her first win at Wimbledon since 2018 as she looked forward to celebrating the occasion with her daughter, who turns one on Tuesday.

Japanese star Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat Diane Parry of France 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 on the back of 34 winners.

"It feels like a dream because I haven't played here many times," said Osaka, whose last appearance at the All England Club was in 2019, when she exited in the first round.

"I hope it was fun for everyone to watch. I'm really excited to be here because Wimbledon was the first tournament I watched last year after my pregnancy."

Osaka said she was inspired to victory by casting a glance at her photographs from last year, when she gave birth to daughter Shai.

"I was looking at my photo album. Like, they have that feature 'this time last year'. I was looking at that. I was looking at photos of myself in the hospital.

"It's really cool to be here now. I think my mindset last year was just trying to survive. Honestly, I didn't really know what was going on after I gave birth. Yeah, just trying to piece myself back together."

Osaka raced through the first set on Monday in just 22 minutes before her 53rd-ranked rival levelled the contest.

In a rollercoaster decider, Parry was 3-1 ahead before Osaka battled back to 3-3.

Osaka then saved two break points to edge 5-4 ahead and claimed victory when Parry served up her 10th double fault of the match.

Osaka, who only returned to the tour at the start of the season afer maternity leave, is ranked at 113 and required a wild card to play at Wimbledon.

At the recent French Open, she gave world number one Iga Swiatek a mighty scare, holding a match point in their second-round clash before the Pole prevailed.

"My heart was racing today. These are the types of matches you need to play to ease into the tournament," she said.

"I'm glad I didn't have to play a final-set tiebreaker."

Osaka said she found it a challenge to dig deep when she was down a break in the decider.

"I can be a little bit down on myself but I'm really trying to stay positive," explained the 26-year-old.

"There's a really nice man over here that was just telling me 'Come on Naomi' and I was like 'Yeah, I got this, I got this' so thank you."

Osaka said her daughter's birthday party will be a low-key affair with a cake and a good book.

"I bought her a birthday present but I feel like I'm constantly buying her birthday presents. I bought her a book, so hopefully she's satisfied with the book," she said of her purchase of Beatrix Potter's classic "The Tale of Peter Rabbit".

Osaka will face US 19th seed Emma Navarro or Wang Qiang of China for a place in the last 32.

Related Topics

World China France Nice Man Osaka 2018 2019 All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

2 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

2 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

2 hours ago
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

2 hours ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

2 hours ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

2 hours ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports