UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka's Sister Mari Retires, Saying She 'didn't Enjoy' Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

The elder Osaka was ranked 340th in the world, having reached a career-high of 280th in 2018, and last played a singles tournament in January.

She partnered in doubles with her sister Naomi, who is 18 months younger, ranked second in the world and the reigning US and Australian Open champion, at the 2017 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

"I am retired from playing tennis," Mari wrote on Instagram.

"It was a journey which I didn't enjoy ultimately but I'm grateful for all the memories and support I've gained and received over the years from the sport.

"I'm moving on now so you can look forward to new fun projects upcoming in the future." Mari also plays a role in her younger sister's career, and last year helped produce a manga character representing Naomi in a magazine aimed at teenage girls.

Mari mainly played on the ITF Pro Circuit but joined her sister in the WTA main draw at the Miami Open in 2019.

"Up until I was 15, she was 6-0ing me, like ridiculous," Naomi was quoted as saying by the WTA Tour website.

"I don't know what happened -- something clicked in my head -- but for sure she was beating me. In the win-loss category, she's still up by a million." Mari gave a different take on their matches, however.

"Sometimes I think she was throwing the matches on purpose just so that we could finish practice quicker," she said.

"So the moment she started trying, I was getting pissed off."Naomi Osaka claimed her fourth Grand Slam title when she beat American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final last month.

Related Topics

Tennis World Manga Osaka Tokyo Miami January 2017 2018 2019 Australian Open All From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 53 lives in Pakistan over last 24 ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS working on finding antibiotics alternatives i ..

11 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan awarded the honored athl ..

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.