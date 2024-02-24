Osama , Asad ul Haq, Basit Khan, Qadir shine in inter-district cricket contest

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Four more matches decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District cricket Tournament at various grounds of Karachi.

Brilliant centuries scored by Osama Razzaq 186, Basit Khan 139, Asadul Haq 131and Qadir Khan 107, a communique said on Saturday.

Scores in Brief :

Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-I Greens by 160 runs at Gulberg Gymkhana Ground. Zone-VII Whites 329/4 in 45 overs. Basit Khan 139 6x4 7x6, Qadir Khan 107 12x4 1x6, Hamza Ghanchi 57 10x4.

Zone-I Blues 169 all out in 35 overs. Zakir Ali 45, Farman Ahmed 30, Ammar Iqbal 22, Adnan Shah 20. Najeebur Rehman (mf) 3/34, Aftab Khan (mf) 3/50, Qadir Khan 2/22.

In the 2nd Match Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-V Greens by 170 runs at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground. Zone-VI Blues 363/4 in 45 overs. Osama Razzaq 186 12x4. 13x6, Adeel Meo 20. Zahid Khan 2/67, Shaheer Ali 2/68.

Zone-V Greens 193 all-out in 44.

5 overs. Zainul Abidin 42, Raja Liaquat 39, Kashan Naqvi 39. Muhammad Taha 3/28, Nadir Shah 2/26, Muhammad Makki 2/33, Saifullah 2/35.

In the 3rd Match Zone-III Whites beat Zone-VII Reds by 5 Wickets at RLCA Gulberg. Zone-VII Reds 218 all-out in 44.5 overs. Sabeeh Siddiqui 67 4x4 1x6 not out, Jehangir Javed 62 7x4 1x6, Luqman Shah 29. Muhammad Abbas (ob) 4/52, Rabish Ahmed 2/22, Hassan Salman 2/29.

Zone-III Whites 219/5 in 38.1 overs. Fuzail uddin 67 4x4 4x6, Adil Hussain 64 8x4, Muhammad Harris Ansari 26 not out, Samì Afridi 24. Sabeeh Siddiqui 2/43.

In the 4th Match Zone-III Greens beat Zone-I Blues by 3 Wickets. Zone-I Blues 254/8 in 45 overs. Ziaur Rehman 48, Adnan Shah 46, Saifullah 43, Aamar Iqbal 36, Muhammad Uzair 29, Zakir Ali 22. Bharat Vijay 3/41, Tehsin Shahid 2/47.

Zone-III Greens 255/7 Kahaf Patel 64 5x4 2x6, Anas Raza 61 6x4 3x6, Tehsin Shahid 60 4x4 6x6, Waqas Akbar 31. Adanan Shah (sla) 4/33.