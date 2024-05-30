Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World squad

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) National League spinner Osama Mir has directly messaged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after not being selected for the T20 World Cup squad, the latest report say.

The selectors and senior team manager are unhappy with Osama Mir's actions; no NOCs issued for league support.

Spinner Osama Mir wasn't selected for the T20 World Cup squad, he directly messaged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stating his stance that he took the most wickets in the PSL.

The reports said that when Osama Mir informed selector Waqar Younis of his stance, a video conference was held in Ireland, attended by all selectors and Osama Mir.

During the video conference, Osama Mir presented his stance, upon which selectors briefed him about his performance.

However, Osama Mir sought permission from selectors and Waqar Younis to play in the league in England, where support was given for the league.

However, now Osama Mir has gone to England, but NOC has not been issued to him yet.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Osama Mir for participating in T20 Blast.

PCB said that Osama Mir did not give further NOCs due to the limit of two leagues; Osama Mir played in two leagues from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 cycle.