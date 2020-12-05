UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osama Nadeem In Limelight In ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Golf

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Osama Nadeem in limelight in ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Golf

A gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club ,Osama Nadeem, moved into the front line in the contest for honors in the ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, an event of national noteworthiness Two rounds stand completed and the title bearing championship enters the final phase at the remarkable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club ,Osama Nadeem, moved into the front line in the contest for honors in the ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, an event of national noteworthiness Two rounds stand completed and the title bearing championship enters the final phase at the remarkable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Second round on Saturday turned out to be a mishap tarnished round for the lustrous ones of the first round, Ameer Khawaja and Sameer Iftikhar as lack of the masters touch on the second day saw them tumble to positions way down the leader board. And becoming visible and illuminating as a front runner is a very young and capable one, Osama Nadeem who played brilliant golf to come up with an ace like performance, his score of net 67 giving him a two rounds aggregate of 139 and enabling him to look like a probable winner as the Championship reaches the final stage.

In the course of the second round, Osama compiled pars with consistency and reflected radiance and potent touch in shot making. All through the 18 holes, he was successful in hitting accurate shots and putting admirably well on the greens."It has been a memorable day for me," said Osama Nadeem.

"My all round game was profoundly satisfying and I move into the final round with confidence".

On the final day on Sunday, his nearest challengers are Hussain Atta, considered a diligent one and Omer Farooq who is untiring and energetic and hence expectations are that the ultimate triumphant one will have to play persistently well on the final day on Sunday. Score wise Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq are bracketed at a two days net aggregate score of 143, three strokes behind Osama.

Also well placed are three sturdy and resilient ones of Gymkhana. They are Salman Jehangir, a golfer of lofty ability, Qasim Khan, a commendable performer under competitive conditions and the zestfully spirited one Abdullah Farooqi. They are placed at a net aggregate score of 146.

Some more contestants who are not too far behind but capable of producing shocks are Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Moghees Khan and Reza Saeed. Bunched together at a score of net 147, these five impassioned ones can overturn the run of play and cause tremors on the leader board.

Competition wise, a close contest is expected tomorrow Sunday in the race for the Quaid-e-Azam Golf Title 2020.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Sargodha Sunday 2020 Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Only 25 Out of 249 Republicans in US Congress Ackn ..

2 minutes ago

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup will be p ..

2 minutes ago

Two bikers lose life in head on collision

15 minutes ago

Afghan Army Security Operation in Laghman Leaves 4 ..

15 minutes ago

Pietro Fittipaldo to start from back of Sakhir gri ..

18 minutes ago

Over 20 People Detained During Anti-Security Law P ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.