UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osama Shaheed Open KP Table Tennis Championship Starts From Dec 26

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Osama Shaheed Open KP Table Tennis Championship starts from Dec 26

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :To pay rich tribute to the student of Army Public school and former Table Tennis player Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association and Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is organizing Osama Shaheed Open KP Table Tennis Championship from December 26 at Lala Rafique Sports Arena here.

Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai while talking to media men here on Thursday said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Osama Shaheed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Championship, which is an annual feature of the Game Calendar have been made.

Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said that the aim of the championship was to pay homage and tribute to Shaheed Osama, who was martyred in the Army Public School Peshawar on December 16, 2016.

He said, more than 100 players, both female and male players would be taking part in the Championship. He said that according to the schedule, the National Ranking Master Cup will start from January 20, 2021 in Nowshera in which top seeding 32 male and 24 female players from all affiliated departments with Pakistan Table Tennis Federation besides four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad will participate.

He said the National Master Cup is a ranking event and the position holders male and female would represent the country in the international outings. The position holders, he said, would be considered on the performance of National Master Cup Table Tennis, Kifayat Ullah said.

He said Regional Sports Officer Nowshera and Peshawar Jamshed Baloch are trying hard to organize the best National Masters Cup Table Tennis Championship this time wherein players from all across Pakistan would take part.

Kifayatullah said that the second event of the year 2021, All Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Table Tennis Cup would be held on February 28 in Peshawar, followed by a 10-day camp for coaches and players on February 15.

Provincial Table Tennis Association Senior Vice President Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said that the provincial Table Tennis Association is taking all possible steps to promote the game of table tennis in the province. He said Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently installed Robot Pink Pong Ball Throw Machines for self-practice for the upcoming players have been installed in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Dir Upper, Nowshera and Charsadda so that to help potential players to come up at national and international levels.

He said more than 100 players participated in U15, U16, and U18 Boys and Girls events that would be part of the Chief Minister Cup. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis recently organized Tournament in Abbottabad as well and similarly such tournaments would be organized in Mardan, Swat, Khyber, Dir Upper, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Ismail Khan as well so to provide opportunities to the young players to boost up their hidden talent through competitive exposures.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Swat Student Robot Young Male Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Upper Jamshed Azad Jammu And Kashmir January February December 2016 Media Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

52 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

58 minutes ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

2 minutes ago

Gamblers arrested in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.