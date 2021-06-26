UrduPoint.com
Ostapenko Storms To Eastbourne Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 11:57 PM

Ostapenko storms to Eastbourne title

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko claimed her first title for nearly two years with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to win the Eastbourne International on Saturday

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko claimed her first title for nearly two years with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to win the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

Ranked 43 in the world, former French Open champion Ostapenko was handed a wildcard to the Wimbledon warm-up event and could be a contender on the grass at SW19, where she was a semi-finalist in 2018.

Kontaveit had won the two previous clashes between the pair, but Ostapenko never looked back after racing into an early 5-1 lead in the first set.

Just one break of serve was required in the second to secure the fourth tour title of her career.

