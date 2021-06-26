Ostapenko targets top 10 after storming to Eastbourne title

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko claimed her first title for nearly two years with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to win the Eastbourne International on Saturday

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko claimed her first title for nearly two years with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to win the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

Ranked 43 in the world, former French Open champion Ostapenko was handed a wildcard to the Wimbledon warm-up event and could be a contender at the All England Club where she was a semi-finalist in 2018.

"I think it's just the beginning," Ostapenko said. "If I keep playing the way I played this tournament, I think I can be back in the Top 10 and play well." Kontaveit had won the two previous clashes between the pair, but Ostapenko never looked back after racing into an early 5-1 lead in the first set.

Just one break of serve was required in the second to secure the fourth tour title of her career.

"I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," added Ostapenko.

"There were some close matches, but I was fighting till the last moment. I played really well, and I think the semifinal and final I played really on a high level."Australia's Alex de Minaur fought back from a set down to overcome Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) and claim his first grass-court ATP Tour title in the men's event.

Victory over the Italian means De Minaur will move to a career-high 15 in the world rankings.