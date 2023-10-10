Open Menu

Otis Khan Hopeful For Good Performance Against Cambodia

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Otis Khan hopeful for good performance against Cambodia

Pakistani football team forward Otis Khan, was eager to excel in the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia and has expressing high hopes for a successful performance in the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Pakistani football team forward Otis Khan, was eager to excel in the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia and has expressing high hopes for a successful performance in the game.

Speaking highly of their preparation and belief in the team's abilities, Otis Khan said, "We know it will be a difficult game. Cambodia is a formidable side and has prepared well for the match but I always believe in us 100 percent and we must fight till the end, focusing on executing our roles as a cohesive unit," he said.

"The foreign coach possesses a vast knowledge of football and he has implemented an excellent structure within the team. I firmly believe that if we stick to our game plan given by our qualified coach and try to give our best, we can secure a victory against Cambodia,” he said.

Recognizing that they are the underdogs, having never won a World Cup Qualifier before, the national team player termed this challenge as an opportunity. "Preparation is going really well, and our training sessions are detailed, with each player understanding their responsibilities.

"I have a great belief in my team and I believe we can emerge victorious in this game and create a history. It's something we're all striving for, and we understand the significant opportunities that victory will bring, both individually and as a team. We must give our all – fight, run, and leave everything on the field for Pakistan," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Cambodia Turkish Lira All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, invest ..

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, investment matters

28 minutes ago
 ECP reserves judgment on PTI Chairman's removal ca ..

ECP reserves judgment on PTI Chairman's removal case

29 minutes ago
 Land granted for minority community' cemetery

Land granted for minority community' cemetery

34 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of ..

Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of best sanitation services to ci ..

35 minutes ago
 First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen pla ..

First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen plant: CEO

35 minutes ago
 Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

35 minutes ago
Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, ..

Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine: Wang Wenbin

34 minutes ago
 Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments ..

Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments, gegging and illegal petrol a ..

34 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms rec ..

Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms recovered

34 minutes ago
 Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last ..

Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last eight

34 minutes ago
 Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

34 minutes ago
 SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports