Otis to represent Pakistan in FIFA WC qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday said Otis Khan has received an official approval from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for eligibility to represent Pakistan.

This exciting development paves the way for Otis Khan a pivotal player within our national team, to be an integral part of our squad as he gears up to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Round 2.

Previously, the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) had already cleared Otis Khan for eligibility to represent Pakistan.

The Pakistan Football Federation extends its gratitude to Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for their support in this matter.