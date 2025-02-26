Our focus is on Thursday’s game: Salahuddin

Bangladesh senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin emphasized the importance of living in the moment, rather than dwelling on past performances, as his team prepares to face Pakistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Bangladesh senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin emphasized the importance of living in the moment, rather than dwelling on past performances, as his team prepares to face Pakistan on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Salahuddin stressed that the team's current squad is his Primary concern. "I don't believe in history. What's important is how we play on Thursday. We have 15 players in our squad, and we need to focus on them," he said.

Salahuddin expressed confidence in Bangladesh's fast bowling arsenal, citing the talents of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Mustafizur Rahman.

"We have one of the best bowling attacks, but our bowlers are still learning. We have many young players coming up through the ranks," he noted.

The coach also acknowledged that while his team's bowling has been impressive, a balanced performance is necessary to secure victories. "If we can score 300 runs on this track, our bowlers can defend it," he said, highlighting the importance of a strong batting display.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team also cancelled their practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

