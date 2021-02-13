UrduPoint.com
Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis: Ameer, Asad Reach Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Ameer Mazari and Asad Zaman qualified for the U-12 and U-14 finals of the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Ameer Mazari and Asad Zaman qualified for the U-12 and U-14 finals of the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.

Principal Aitchison College Lahore Michael Thomson will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest while PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players and their families will also be present on the occasion.

In the U-12 semifinals, Ameer Mazari had to struggle hard to beat spirited Omer Jawad with a margin of 2-4, 5-4, 10-8 after a hard-fought battle.

The second semifinal of the same category saw Haniya Minhas defeating Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-1.

Ameer Mazari also made way to the U-14 doubles semifinals, when he, partnering with Shehryar Anees, defeated the pair of Asad Zaman and Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 5-4.

In the second semifinal of the same category, Abubakar Talha, partnering with Haniya Minhas, outpaced the pair of Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-1.

In the U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman played well against Ameer Mazari and won the encounter 5-4, 4-0 while Haniya Minhas thrashed Abdullah Pirzada 4-0, 4-0.

