UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Zohaib, Asad Reaches Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:17 PM

Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Zohaib, Asad reaches semis

Zohaib Afzal Malik and Asad Zaman reached the semifinals of the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their respective matches here at the PLTA Courts on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Zohaib Afzal Malik and Asad Zaman reached the semifinals of the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their respective matches here at the PLTA Courts on Friday.

In the U-12 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik overpowered Eesa Bilal with a huge margin of 6-1 while high-flying Haniya Minhas thrashed Talha Tarar 6-0, Ameer Mazari outlasted Ismail Aftab 6-1 and Omer Jawad overwhelmed Harris Bajwa 6-1.

Zohaib Malik, partnering with Asad Zaman, also won her U-14 doubles quarterfinal against Harris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa with a big margin of 6-0.

The pair of Haniya Minhas and Abubakar Talha proved too hot for Abdur Rehman Pirzada and Abdur Rehman and crushed them by 6-0 while Shehryar Anees/Ameer Mazari outpaced Eesa Bilal/Abdullah Pirzada 6-2 and Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab routed Xeerak Mustafa/Aalay Husnain 6-2.

Haniya Minhas maintained her supremacy in the U -14 semifinals, where he recorded her third victory of the day against Abdullah Pirzada with a great margin of 4-0, 4-0 while Asad Zaman defeated spirited Ameer Mazari 5-4, 4-0. In the U-10 semifinals, Abdur Rehman thrashed Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-0 while Hajra outshone Fajar Fayyaz 6-1.

Related Topics

Tennis Punjab Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

UET students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

few seconds

Rajab moon not sighted; the new Islamic month to ..

2 seconds ago

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

3 seconds ago

Islamia University takes several steps for uplift ..

4 minutes ago

GHA to stage 3-day sit-in from Feb 15

4 minutes ago

Arts Council organizes the "Dance Junction" progra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.