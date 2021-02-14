UrduPoint.com
Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021: Abdur Rehman Win Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Abdur Rehman clinched Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship trophy after thrashing Hajra 6-0 in the U-10 final played here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday.

Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson graced the concluding day as chief guest and gave away winning trophies and shields among the winners. Michael Thomson lauded the tennis talent and hoped that these energetic, dedicated and passionate young players displayed quality tennis skills and their future seems quite bright. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), tennis players and their families.

Abdur Rehman of AAA Associates played well against Hajra Sohail in the U-10 category final, and after displaying quality tennis skills and techniques, he emerged as title winner by 6-0 against Hajra.

This is the fifth title of this youngster, who is excelling in this category and hoping of doing wonders in this category in the remaining events of this year.

Another young rising player Abubakar Talha of Wapda excelled in U-14 doubles final, where he, partnering with Haniya Minhas, overpowered the spirirted pair of Ameer Mazari and Shehryar Anees 4-0, 4-1. The U-14 singles title went to Haniya Minhas, who had to struggle hard to beat promising Asad Zaman 7-6, 2-6, 10-8. Haniya also claimed the U-12 title after beating Ameer Mazari by 4-0, 4-0.

