Out of 10-member Pakistan contingent 4 WAPDA athletes representing Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as four athletes hailing from WAPDA Sports board (WSB) are representing Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics 2021 being held from July 23 to August 8.

WSB players, who are part of 10-member athletes contingent of Pakistan, include Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Mahoor Shahzad and Najma Parween.

Arshad Nadeem belonging to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) unit of WSB will contest in javelin throw, Talha Talib from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in weight lifting, Mahoor Shahzad of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in badminton and Najma Parween of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will try her luck in 200-meter race.

WAPDA Chairman and Patron-in-Chief WSB Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), wishing best of luck for Pakistani contingent, on Tuesday expressed the hope that the players, that of WAPDA in particular, will perform to the best of their abilities in the respective categories of the event.

WSB office bearers have also expressed that WAPDA players will show good performance in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in Pakistan for the last 60 years. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistanin international competitions.