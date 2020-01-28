UrduPoint.com
Out-of-contract Ben Arfa Signs For Valladolid

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

French international Hatem Ben Arfa, without a club since leaving Rennes in the summer, has signed a six-month contract with Valladolid the Spanish club announced on Tuesday

Ben Arfa, 32, has 15 France caps, won the French Cup with Rennes last season but left the club after his contract expired and had not found a new club.

The attacking midfielder made his breakthrough with Lyon in 2004 and has since played for Marseille, Newcastle, Hull, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, are 16th in La Liga.

