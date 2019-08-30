Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

The 55th PCB’s Board of Governors meeting was held in Lahore on Friday. The following are the outcomes of the meeting

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th August, 2019) The 55th PCB’s Board of Governors meeting was held in Lahore on Friday. The following are the outcomes of the meeting:

Nominations committee:

To strengthen the governance structure of the PCB and in accordance with Clause 41 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the Board of Governors constituted a three-member Nominations Committee.

The committee will be chaired by Mr Asad Ali Khan and will comprise Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Mr Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as Secretary of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election commissioner, Deputy election commissioner and adjudicators.

Amongst the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director.

The BoG also approved the Nominations Committee Terms of References (ToRs). Some of the salient features of the ToRs are:

· Access the structure and composition including skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of the Board in the light of the PCB Constitution

· Evaluate the balance of knowledge, skills, experience and diversity on the Board, and, in light of this evaluation, develop the eligibility criteria

· Identify, interview, select and nominate, together with a brief profile, for the approval of the BoG candidates to fill the vacancies as and when they arise

· Review annually the time required from Board members in consultation with the Chairman BoG

Cricket Associations and domestic cricket structure 2019-20

The BoG was presented with the proposed territorial regions of each Cricket Association as well as PCB domestic season 2019-20, which were approved unanimously. The details will be announced at Saturday’s unveiling of the domestic cricket structure 2019-20.

Other matters:

The BoG approved various recommendations of Audit Committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan updated the BoG on the outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting, which had met on 2 August to review the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the last three years, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB Chief Executive also briefed the BoG on the ongoing recruitment process for the team’s players support personnel.

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their team for the ODI and T20I series, which will be played from 27 September till 9 October. The BoG advised the PCB management to put in place best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket.

The BoG were informed by the chairman that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from 16-18 September, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit Pakistan in October.

Following constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised Powers and Functions of the PCB Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The BoG approved the Regulations for the Registration of Agents, which is available here.

The following is the composition of the BoG:

Mr Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB

Mr Asad Ali Khan Member

Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Member

Mr Kabir Ahmed Khan Member

Mr Imran Farookhi Member

Mr Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member

Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan Member

Mr Shah Dost Member

Mr Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio

Mr Wasim Khan Chief Executive, PCB