Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) The 57th Board of Governors meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board, first of 2020, was held in Peshawar on Tuesday. The following are the outcomes of the meeting:

Bangladesh series

The BoG applauded the PCB Chairman and the Chief Executive for convincing Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play 2 Tests, 1 ODI and 3 T20s in Pakistan.

In relation to this series, the PCB Chairman briefed the BoG on the amicable resolution of a dispute with the PCB’s media rights partner, which contrary to media reports, earned the PCB net revenue of US$3.75million.

The PCB Chairman informed the BoG he was able to convince the media rights partner to accept Bangladesh tour as an additional series in the agreement despite it being confirmed a week before the first T20I. However, recognising the media rights partner’s plea that it didn’t get enough time to sell the commercial airtime and based on an independent legal advice, the PCB agreed on the rights fee of US$3.75million.

Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I appreciate the BoG for acknowledging our efforts in getting this series back on track. To emerge profitable in the face of extreme challenges was another big achievement of this regime. If we had failed in our attempts with the media rights partner, we would have earned nothing as the tour could have been potentially canceled and our endeavours for the resumption of Test cricket would have been derailed.”

Update on Pakistan men’s national cricket team

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq provided a detailed briefing to the BoG on the men’s national cricket team since he assumed charge in September 2019. He talked at length on players’ fitness, domestic cricket, event scheduling, team preparation, selection criteria, future plans and the positives of his dual responsibilities.

The BoG appreciated the efforts of Misbah and acknowledged he was operating in a challenging environment, while emphasising on having a strategy that could take the sport and the team in an upward direction.

The BoG reiterated its support for Misbah and hoped with a positive and aggressive approach, the team will achieve good results under the present team management.

Misbah-ul-Haq said: “The interaction with the BoG was a wide-ranging one, which I found positive and supportive. They asked all the relevant questions and provided some constructive advice.

“I am satisfied with the progress the team is making though I acknowledge a lot of work still needs to be done. Having said that, we are now a different group as compared to what we were when we started. In the past five months, we have significantly improved our fitness levels and the players are also gaining confidence as they are now performing consistently at the international level.”

HBL PSL 2020

The BoG was updated on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will be held across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 20 February to 22 March.

The BoG was informed the player draft took place on 6 December, online sale of tickets started on 20 January, the anthem was released on 28 January and the production partner was appointed on 30 January.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The delivery of the HBL PSL 2020 is proceeding nicely despite a back-breaking schedule that also includes home series against Bangladesh and next week’s Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Lahore in the lead up to our marquee event. The PCB staff are working flat-out to make it a memorable event for the players, fans, commercial partners and the media. I have no doubts that this will be great celebration of cricket, which has also seen the return of Test cricket.”

Barrister Salman Naseer appointed Chief Operating Officer

Barrister Salman Naseer has been appointed PCB’s Chief Operating Officer after the BoG approved Mr Ehsan Mani’s recommendation who had led a recruitment process along with two BoG Members, Mr Asad Ali Khan and Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan. Barrister Salman had been handling the additional charge of Acting Chief Operating Officer since 22 November 2019.

A Bar-at-Law from the prestigious City Law School and Lincoln’s Inn, London, Salman Naseer joined the PCB in September 2011.

During his time at the PCB, Salman Naseer has been involved in preparation and drafting of rules, codes, policies and bylaws pertaining to regulation of cricket, conduct of cricketers, employees, coaches and support personnel; conferencing and acting on behalf of players; prosecuting players for violating PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code; drafting and vetting of tender documents and commercial contracts including for Media Rights, Franchise Rights, Licensing Rights etc.

Reacting to his appointment, Salman Naseer said: “I am honoured to have been assigned this role at such an exciting time when international teams are regularly touring Pakistan and the entire HBL Pakistan Super League is taking place where it belongs. I look forward to working with the management team and making a meaningful contribution so that we can collectively transform the PCB into a high-performing organisation.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I congratulate Salman on his appointment as the Chief Operating Officer. He is one of the brightest from the young generation of PCB staffers who have stepped up and taken on extra responsibility during his interim appointment.

Model Constitution for City Cricket Associations

The BoG approved the Model Constitution for City Cricket Associations, which is in harmony with the PCB Constitution 2019 and Model Constitution for Cricket Associations.

Some of the salient features of the model constitution for City Cricket Associations, which will shortly be available on the PCB’s website, are:

i. Article 5 deals with City Cricket Association members

ii. As per Article 6.1, the General Body composition of the City Cricket Association is that of its President, Vice-President and Secretary, along with club President of each full Member Club.

iii. As per Article 9.1, the seven-member Management Committee will include three members elected by the General Body, two independent members nominated by the PCB Nominations Committee, one representatives of the Principal Sponsor of the City Cricket Association and an elected President. The tenure of the members will be three years each.

iv. The qualification criteria for a General Body and/or Management Committee member is set out in Article 12.

v. The non-exhaustive list of Powers and Functions of the Management Committee are provided in detail under Article 10; however, some of the key responsibilities include:

a. Appointments of the General Manager, Finance Manager and other officers of the City Cricket Association and appointment of a selection committee on the recommendation of the Chief Executive Officer

b. Submission of complete audited and management accounts to PCB

c. Formulation of policies for the development of cricket in its jurisdiction at all levels

d. Control and/or management of the affairs of the stadium, sports complex(es), gymnasia and playing grounds owned or supervised by it

e. Enter into contracts in furtherance of the objects of the City Cricket Association

f. Implementation of the programmes formulated by the City Cricket Association

vi. Article 21 deals with Cricket Tournaments and spells out sanctions for clubs not participating in notified cricket tournaments

As per Article 24, the Principal Sponsor will be appointed through a transparent bidding process on a minimum one-year basis and shall be granted naming, branding and other sponsorship rights pertaining to the City Cricket Association.

Financial Statements 2018-2019

The BoG approved the PCB Financial Statements for the period 2018-2019, which highlighted a significant rise in revenue of about PKR6billion.

Major constituent being Media Rights from hosting Australia and New Zealand, increase in contribution from ICC and increase in total revenue from HBL PSL after the new right cycle kicked in. Despite this increase in Revenue, the PCB have rationalised its expenses and the corresponding increase in expense is not observed.

Spending on the cricketing expenditures have increased from last year, while there is a dip in administrative expenses as part of cost efficiency endeavors. Given the fact, the PCB will be hosting its bilateral cricket and full HBL PSL in Pakistan, future outlook certainly looks encouraging.

A copy of the audited financial statements will be available on the PCB website shortly.

Other matters

The BoG authorised the PCB management to make a decision on the hosting of this year’s Asia Cup 2020, which is an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) event. In this context, the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will represent Pakistan at the upcoming ACC meeting (date and venue to be confirmed) and present a proposal that protects the interests of the PCB and is in line with its mantra of not mixing politics with sports.

The BoG was apprised on the International Cricket Council (ICC) visit to explain the process that will be adopted for the allocation of ICC Events in the 2023-2031 cycle. The BoG was briefed the PCB will indicate to the ICC in March about the Events it will like to host, while the financial and other guarantees will be submitted in September.

The BoG approved the No Objective Certificate (NOC) guidelines for cricketers. Amongst other guidelines the policy allows centrally contracted players to seek a clearance for up to a maximum of three ICC-approved foreign leagues, excluding the HBL Pakistan Super League, as long they don’t coincide with the PCB-organised events and player workload and fitness regime is properly managed. The CEO shall have a final approval right. Further details on the NOC policy will be announced in due course.

The BoG approved a budget of PKR1.4million for the staging of four MCC matches, to be played next week in Lahore. The MCC, on their first tour in 48 years, will play Pakistan Shaheens, Northern, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans from 13-19 February.

The BoG also approved the PCB Strategic Plan 2020-2024, which will be shared with the media in due course.

The following BoG members attended the meeting:

Mr Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB

Mr Asad Ali Khan Member

Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Member

Mr Imran Farookhi Member

Mr Kabir Ahmed Khan Member

Mr Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member

Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan Member

Mr Shah Dost Member

Mr Muhamad Ali Shahzada Ex-Officio

Mr Wasim Khan Chief Executive, PCB