Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The budget estimates for activities relating to Sports and Youth Affairs have been proposed to be Rs1.83 billion for the next financial year 2023-24.

The Sindh Chief Minister in his budget speech said that the Sindh government has always facilitated the talented youth of the province to mark their indelible impression countrywide and internationally.

He said, 'We recognize the importance of sports and recreational activities in the development of a healthy mind.' Fortunately, the majority of our population consists of youth. We need to capitalize on this vital human resource and provide them with opportunities to strive and excel in all fields of life.