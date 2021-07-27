Ovechkin Signs New 5-Year $47.5Mln Deal With Washington Capitals

NHL club Washington Capitals has signed a new contract with Russian legend Alexander Ovechkin, the player announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) NHL club Washington Capitals has signed a new contract with Russian legend Alexander Ovechkin, the player announced.

"I'M BACK DC !!!!! #ALLCAPS," the 35-year-old said on Twitter, posting a photo with a newly-signed contract and another photo showing him with the Stanley Cup.

The club's website says the five-year contract is worth $47.5 million.

Ovechkin has been playing for Washington since 2005, he could become an unrestricted free agent from July 28.

In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup for the first time with the Capitals. "Ovi" is the sixth best sniper in the league's history with 730 goals and is just one goal behind fifth-ranked Marcel Dionne, with Wayne Gretzky in the lead (894).