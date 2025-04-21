Open Menu

Over 1, 300 Cricketers Register Themselves For Canada T10 League

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:32 PM

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League  

A total of 1,135 male and 235 female players from 34 countries have signed up for the Canadian tournament

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21th, 2025) Over 1,300 cricketers registered for the upcoming Canada T10 League.

New Zealand star Martin Guptill confirmed his participation in the event.

A total of 1,135 male and 235 female players from 34 countries have signed up for the Canadian tournament.

From Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Azam Khan are among those who have completed their registrations.

Other notable players who have registered include Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Alex Hales, Shamar Joseph, Jason Roy, and Keshav Maharaj.

Also on the list are Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dawid Malan.

Among the women's cricketers, Fatima Sana, Lea-Ann Harris, Deandra Dottin, Shabnim Ismail and several others have also completed their registration for the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Canada Male Sikandar Raza Dawid Malan Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Women Event From

Recent Stories

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

26 minutes ago
 Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

45 minutes ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

1 hour ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

1 hour ago
Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports