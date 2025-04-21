Over 1, 300 Cricketers Register Themselves For Canada T10 League
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:32 PM
A total of 1,135 male and 235 female players from 34 countries have signed up for the Canadian tournament
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21th, 2025) Over 1,300 cricketers registered for the upcoming Canada T10 League.
New Zealand star Martin Guptill confirmed his participation in the event.
From Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Azam Khan are among those who have completed their registrations.
Other notable players who have registered include Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Alex Hales, Shamar Joseph, Jason Roy, and Keshav Maharaj.
Also on the list are Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dawid Malan.
Among the women's cricketers, Fatima Sana, Lea-Ann Harris, Deandra Dottin, Shabnim Ismail and several others have also completed their registration for the tournament.
