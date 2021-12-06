UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Young Football Learners Attend Free Coaching Camp

Mon 06th December 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 100 young football learners participated in a two-week free football basic coaching camp jointly organized by Human Rights Social Welfare Organization and Sindh Government's department of Sports Youth Affairs at Muhammad Fayyaz Football Ground Chakiwara Lyari here on Monday.

The trainers worked hard and diligently to teach football skills and techniques to the children, said a statement.

Patron of Human Rights Social Welfare Organization, Muhammad Ibrahim said that the main objective of the training camp was to discover the talent of children in sports and encourage them to participate in the sports activities.

The camp was attended by football lovers between the ages of 10 and 25.

Former captain of Pakistan National football team Tariq Baloch was head coach in the camp along withhis 3 other seasoned footballers.

