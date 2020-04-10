Over 1,000 Sporting Events Suspended in Russia Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Sport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian athletes are having to miss over 1,000 sporting events at home and nearly 250 competitions abroad due to coronavirus-related suspensions and cancellations, Sport Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

"We had to suspend or cancel more than 1,000 sporting events [in Russia]. Our athletes did not participate in 248 international competitions ... And we hope that once this [the pandemic] is over, we will give athletes the opportunity to catch up," Matytsin said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The minister added that Moscow was ready to assist international sports federations in organizing events in Russia in case the situation improves.

Sports tournaments in Russia and in the majority of other countries have been suspended due to coronavirus-related restrictions, including bans on mass public gatherings. Even the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo were postponed until next year.