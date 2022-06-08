UrduPoint.com

Over 115 Athletes Participated In 'All KP Full Contact Karate Championship'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Around 115 players and 30 officials from all over the province participated in "All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Open Championship", organised by Full Contact Karate Association, in collaboration with District sports Office, Nowshera.

The winner of the champsionship, which was held in Hakimabad, Nowshera, turned out to be District Haripur, while Mandani Charsadda came in second, and Sarfraz Center Peshawar stood third.

In the 35kg competitions, Talha from Shahbaz Center Peshawar won the gold medal, Charsadda's Hamza Khan secured the silver, while Shahbaz Center's Dildar and Dir's Mujeeb-ur-Rehman bagged the bronze medals.

Whereas, in 45kg competitions, Abdul Wali of Haripur bagged the gold medal, Nisar Ahmed of Sarfraz Center, Peshawar won the silver, while Moeez Ahmed of Charsadda and Akash of TVC secured the bronze medals.

In 55 kg category, Awal Khan of Haripur was crowned the champion, Zubair Ahmed of Sarfraz Center won silver, while Inayatullah and Zia-ur-Rehman secured the bronze medals.

In 65 kg class, Kamran Khan of Mandni Charsadda took home gold, Muhammad Asif of Baghbanan took home silver, while Mandani's Afis Alim and Emad-ud-Din won the bronze medals.

While in the 75kg class, Arshad Khan of Haripur won gold, Gul Rehman won silver, Obaid-ur-Rehman of Nowshera and Samiullah of Haripur won bronze medals.

The duties of the Supreme Judge were performed by Sahibzada Alhadi, who was assisted by ten other referees.

At the closing ceremony, DSO Zakiullah Khan Baba and other notable personalities distributed prizes among the players.

