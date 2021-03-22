Over 1,300 cricket clubs apply for registration: PCB

With still two days remaining and following a positive and encouraging response from the club owners for registration of their clubs, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to extend the deadline for club registration till Thursday, 8 April

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):With still two days remaining and following a positive and encouraging response from the club owners for registration of their clubs, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to extend the deadline for club registration till Thursday, 8 April.

A spokesman for the PCB said here on Monday since the start of the two-week online registration process on 10 March, the PCB has received over 1,362 applications, which are presently being reviewed by the PCB. In the next phase of the registration process, the successful club presidents will receive another online link on their registered email address through which they will be able to submit further information relating to membership and players categories.

"The decision to extend the deadline has been taken following requests from a large number of club owners, who are in the process of completing their requirements, as well as on the basis that in the past four days 862 applications have been received online.

"This sizeable number of applications submitted in the past four days is attributed to the PCB officials' meetings with various club delegations from different parts of the country. In these meetings, the club owners sought clarity and explanation on the first registration process as well as some articles of the model constitution".