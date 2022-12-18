Over 1.4Mln Fans Visited Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) More than 1.4 million people have visited Qatar, a Gulf nation with the population of around 3 million, during 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, the organizing committee said on Sunday ahead of the final game.

On Sunday, Argentina and France will meet for the final match of the championship at Lusail Stadium.

"More than 1.4 million fans from across the globe have visited Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022... Cumulative attendance is set to reach 3.4 million, meaning an average attendance of 53,000 fans per match and overall capacity in excess of 96%," the statement read.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population to host the FIFA World Cup.