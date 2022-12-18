UrduPoint.com

Over 1.4Mln Fans Visited Qatar For 2022 FIFA World Cup - Organizers

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Over 1.4Mln Fans Visited Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) More than 1.4 million people have visited Qatar, a Gulf nation with the population of around 3 million, during 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, the organizing committee said on Sunday ahead of the final game.

On Sunday, Argentina and France will meet for the final match of the championship at Lusail Stadium.

"More than 1.4 million fans from across the globe have visited Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022... Cumulative attendance is set to reach 3.4 million, meaning an average attendance of 53,000 fans per match and overall capacity in excess of 96%," the statement read.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population to host the FIFA World Cup.

Related Topics

World France FIFA Qatar Argentina November December Sunday Muslim From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

20 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

20 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

20 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.