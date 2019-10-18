More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :More than one billion people watched the 2019 Women 's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA said on Friday.

"1.12 billion viewers watched coverage of France 2019 on tv at home, on digital platforms or out-of-home," the world football's governing body said on its website.

"993.

5 million watched on TV alone, 481.5 million accessed coverage on digital platforms," FIFA said.

The previous World Cup, Canada 2015 was watched by 764 million viewers. FIFA added that the France 2019 final was viewed live by more than 260 million people.

The U.S. won this year's World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in July. Holders the U.S. won their fourth Women's World Cup in history.