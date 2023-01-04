UrduPoint.com

Over 230,000 People Bid Farewell For Late Football Legend Pele - Santos Mayor's Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Over 230,000 People Bid Farewell for Late Football Legend Pele - Santos Mayor's Office

SANTOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Over 230,000 people came to say goodbye to late Brazilian football player Pele during a farewell ceremony at the stadium of the Santos football club in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the city's mayor's office said on Tuesday.

"Over 230,000 people bid their farewell to Pele," the office tweeted.

The 24-hour farewell ceremony began at the stadium at 10:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday.

Pele died on December 29 at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failures caused by advanced cancer.

New Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among the last to pay tribute to Pele.

He is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times. Pele is also on the Guinness World Records list for scoring the most goals in the history of football. According to some reports, "the King" of football scored 1,281 goals during his career.

