MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) French police have detained at least 282 people across the country over violent riots sparked by Algeria's victory in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), local media reported on Monday citing the French Interior Ministry.

Previous reports said that at least 250 people had been detained.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, thousands of fans took to the streets of Paris, Lyon and Marseille after the end of the match between the Algerian and Nigerian soccer teams late on Sunday, but victory celebrations soon turned into riots and violent clashes with police.

In Lyon, fans set several vehicles on fire, while in Paris rioters broke shop windows near the Champs Elysees. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

France already witnessed similar clashes on Friday, when soccer fans celebrated the Algerian team's victory in the quarterfinal of the 2019 CAN.