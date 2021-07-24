Over 30 People Hospitalized Due to Extreme Heat in Tokyo - Emergency Service

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Thirty-one people have been hospitalized in Tokyo, and at least two of them are in a serious condition, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing the data of the capital fire guard that is also in charge of medical emergencies.

On Saturday, temperatures in Tokyo reached 33°C, and the same is forecast for Sunday.

Olympic volunteers in Tokyo are wearing umbrella hats as they stand for hours in the scorching sun. The heat is aggravated by humid air.

The volunteers hand out scarves to people to weather the sun and give recommendations through the loudspeakers on how to avoid prevent heat strokes.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are running in the Japanese capital until August 8.