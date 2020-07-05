ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Over 300 coaches and sports professionals are attending a three-day online seminar on Strength & Conditioning being organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF).

On Sunday (the second day of the course) coaches and sports professionals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka took part in the seminar, said a press release issued here.

Veeramani Chidambaram, senior lecturer from Singapore and.

Ria Lumintuarso, Director Area Development Centre, Jakarta, Indonesia delivered lectures on the second day's session.

At the end of session, General Secretary of Afghanistan Athletic Federation, Rowina Amiri paid vote of thanks to the lecturers and organizers. While in his concluding remarks Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/President AFP and Vice President Asian Athletics Association thanked the speakers and participants of the seminar. The seminar will conclude on Monday.