Over 300 students to show skills in Inter-College Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :More than 300 male and female students from five different colleges will show their prowess in the first colourful Inter-College Sports Gala which kicked off here on Monday.

The gala, consisting of five different games, has been organised by Rehman Medical Institute and was formally initiated at RMI's premises in a ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer (RMI) Shafique-ur-Rehman, Director Administration Col. (Retd) Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, test cricketers, including Riaz Afridi, Imran Khan Senior, Sajid Khan, wicket-keeper batsman of Afghanistan Cricket team Shehzad Muhammadi, international badminton player Murad Khan, national coach Nadeem Khan and former international basketball player Muhammad Hateem Khan, Manager Sports and national athlete Zakirullah, Saqib Khan and Manahil, principal of all five colleges including Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), Rehman Medical College (RMC), Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS), Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS) and Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), players and a large number of students and spectators were also present at the event.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qazi Abdul Haleem and was followed by National Anthem and a smart march-past of all the five contingents. National athlete Zakir Ullah took oath from all fives captains of the contingents, including Gohar Rehman and Sonia Arif of RCN, Behram Khan and Urooj of RMC, Muhammad Yasir Khan and Arshi Salahuddin of RCAHS, Hasham Khan and Aisha Bibi of RCRS and Ibrahim and Ayla of RCD.

Later, the players lit the torch, after which the start of the sports gala was announced by CEO RMI Shafique-ur-Rehman while Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan alongside the players released pigeons as a symbol of peace through sports.

Soon after the torch of the tournament entered the main arena, thundering applause filled the venue. Both male and female participating players expressed enthusiasm during their march-in led by Manager Sports Zakir Ullah, who was holding the National Flag. The national flag was followed by RMI flag held by Dr Bilal Khan, while the Olympic flag was carried by focal persons Aziz Ullah, Dr Mian Mujahid Shah, Atif Alam, Sabah Kamal, and Dr Nazma.

Addressing the ceremony, CEO Shafique-ur-Rehman said, "All countries that are on top of the Olympic table in the world today had promoted sports at the grassroots level." Sports keeps children active and healthy, he added.

On this occasion, Director Sports RMI Dr Muhammad bin Afsar Jan stressed holding RMI Sports Gala every year. Efforts would be made that RMI Directorate of Sports can produce good players at national and international levels so that the name of the country can shine, he assured.

At the conclusion of the event, CEO RMI presented souvenirs to all the Test cricketers and other guests, including Murad Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Kainat Tabasoom, Nadeem Khan, and Muhammad Hateem Khan.

The RMI Sports Gala will continue for four days wherein more than a hundred matches of cricket, basketball, futsal, badminton and table tennis will be played.