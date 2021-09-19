UrduPoint.com

Over 40 Pc Synthetic Astro-Turf Hockey Ground Work Completes

19th September 2021

Over 40 pc synthetic Astro-Turf hockey ground work completes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The work on synthetic Astro-turf hockey ground was in progress with rapid pace and over 40 percent construction work has been completed so far.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while talking to APP said that the work on the project began last year while pavilion, electric poles, boundary wall and levelling work at hockey ground had been finalized.

He informed that the estimated cost for the project concerned was Rs 151 million first and it reached to Rs 245.707 million after revision of project this year.

Nadeem said that over Rs 103 million funds had been spent on the project so far and hoped that the project would likely be completed by current fiscal year.

The hockey ground situated at Matti Tal road was consisted on 80 kanals land and Project management unit (PMU) supervising it.

He hoped that latest sports facilities would be available to hockey players of the region after completion of the project.

About sports activities in the district, he informed that all sports activities had halted across the district due to Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government has allowed gym activities only for vaccinated people.

