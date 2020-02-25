Over 400 teams to take part in the 2020 Corporate Sports Championship

The UAE’s top companies will come together on the sporting field this weekend in Dubai at The Ultimate Sports Day

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020) The UAE’s premier corporate sports event is set to take off this weekend, Friday February 28 and Saturday February 29, with the second annual Corporate Sports Championship in Dubai, held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, and supported by Dubai Police and Great Place To Work.

The Corporate Sports Championship brings together over 400 teams from 32 of the UAE’s leading companies, competing in more than 20 sports at the state-of-the-art Swiss International Scientific School in Al Jaddaf.

The action starts at 8am this Friday and goes right through to the prize giving on Saturday afternoon where awards will be handed out by Corporate Sports CEO, Mr Mohammed Al Husary.

There will also be plenty for the whole family including the entertainment village with Americana's new food trucks, a painting workshop facilitated by Palette and Desert Frames (2pm to 4pm on Friday) and Dubai police, one of the favourites for the Football tournament, will be bringing along their amazing supercar, first class marching band, K9 unit and mascot.

“This weekend is the Ultimate Sports Experience,” explains Mr Al Husary, “not only will we host over 20 sporting tournaments played on world class facilities with professional referees, umpires and officials but it’s also a great day out for the whole family.”

“It’s the perfect weekend bringing together the leading companies in the private sector, as well as many of the UAE’s top Government institutions, in a fun-filled environment which focuses on teamwork, family, exercise and friendly competition.

”

“The sporting contest over the weekend will be of an extremely high standard, and in addition the Corporate Sports Championship is the optimal platform for business networking, with the aim of relationship-building and better cross-networking for gov-private sector partnerships in the UAE.”

“We are incredibly grateful to all our partners – Americana (catering), MonViso (water), Swiss International Scientific School (venue), Sport360 (media), Al Zahra Hospital (medical) and Al Jalila Foundation (charity) for making this such a wonderful event.”

Corporate Sports have assembled a crack team of experts to run each sporting tournament, making sure that standards are kept high all weekend: ANSA (Swimming), Stryx Sports (Football), PSSA (Basketball), Ultimate Athletics (Track & Field), Esperia Volley (Beach Volleyball), and UAE Badminton Federation & Yonex (Badminton).

Participating companies in the Championship read like a list of the UAE’s blue-ribbon brands: Dubai Health Authority, Atkins, Dubai Customs, Mercedes-Benz, Emirates, Kingspan, Naffco, Amity University, Al Qandeel Contracting, ZEROFAT, Etisalat, RTA, Dial-a-Battery, Eumecon, PwC, Driven Properties, Dubai Police, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Century Financial, UAS, Dutco Tennant LLC, dnata, Edenred, Al Bayader and AZHD – who will all be out to dethrone the reigning champions, du.