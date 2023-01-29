Over 40,000 people participate in 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Over 40,000 people have participated in 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon here on Sunday in which prizes were also given in 34 different categories.

According to a communique here, Mohammed Akhtar got prize of under 30 category, Yasir Gul over 30 and in over 50 category a Japanese foreigner received first prize.

Tahir Siddique also achieved first prize.

Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary, Dr. Sohail Rajput and Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon distributed prizes among the winners.

They also lauded the marathon in presenting city's positive image.