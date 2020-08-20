Over 50% of Japanese Firms Oppose Holding Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics in 2021 - Reports

More than half of about 13,000 Japanese companies surveyed, or 56.3 percent, oppose postponing the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a recent survey by the Tokyo Shoko Research company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) More than half of about 13,000 Japanese companies surveyed, or 56.3 percent, oppose postponing the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a recent survey by the Tokyo Shoko Research company.

The games are set to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and from August 24 to September 5, 2021, while keeping the original Names Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. However, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo over recent weeks, more and more residents want the events to be canceled or postponed. So far, the Japanese capital has reported over 18,000 coronavirus infections.

According to the findings of the online survey, 27.

8 percent of companies said they wanted the Tokyo Games to be canceled completely, while another 25.8 percent said the events should be postponed again, the news agency reported.

The survey results can be explained by falling expectations for the economic benefits that the event would bring, as fewer visitors are expected to travel to Japan next year, according to the news outlet.

At the same time, 46.2 percent of respondents said they wanted the events to take place. In particular, 22.5 percent support the holding of the games next year, as planned, 18.4 percent prefer the event to be held with fewer spectators and 5.3 percent without any spectators at all.

The survey was conducted from July 28 to August 11 and involved 12,857 companies.