Over 50% of Tokyo Residents Want 2020 Olympics to Be Canceled or Postponed Again - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Over 50 percent of Tokyo residents would prefer that the 2020 Summer Olympics be either canceled altogether or postponed once again for a later period, a fresh poll revealed.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Games announced the postponement of the event to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while keeping the original name � Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

According to the survey conducted by the Kyodo news agency jointly with the Tokyo MX broadcaster, 27.7 percent of respondents believe that the Olympics must be canceled completely, while 24 percent of those polled would rather have them postponed for a later period.

As much as 46.3 percent expressed support for the Olympics to be held as scheduled, and 31.1 percent of them think that the Games should be held in a reduced format.

The survey was conducted from June 26 to 28 by phone among 1,030 randomly selected Tokyo residents.