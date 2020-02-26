Over 5,000 cops to be deployed during PSL matches

Rawalpindi district police will deploy over 5,000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Pakistan Super League-5 (PSL-5) matches being played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district police will deploy over 5,000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Pakistan Super League-5 (PSL-5) matches being played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized strict security arrangements according to national and international standard operating procedures (SOPs) for PSL cricket matches being played here at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

He informed that under the security plan, over 5,000 security personnel of Elite, Dolphin, Muhafiz, police and officials in plain clothes would be deputed during the matches to ensure foolproof security for cricket players and fans.

He said close monitoring of hotels, stadiums and routes of teams would also be conducted by CCTV cameras, whereas, snipers would be deputed on rooftops of the buildings situated on the route through which the teams would be traveling.

An uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies had been devised and monitoring officers would keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation, he added.

He said the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after passing walk through gates and would not be allowed to carry any prohibited item.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.

Meanwhile, the CPO has also devised a traffic plan under which alternative routes have been established in order to avoid traffic congestion on city roads.