Over 5,000 Cops To Be Deployed For Pak-Bangladesh Cricket Match: CPO

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:31 PM

City Police Officer, Capt Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that strict security arrangements have been made according to national and international SOPs for cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played from February 7 here at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer, Capt Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that strict security arrangements have been made according to national and international SOPs for cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played from February 7 here at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Talking to APP, the CPO informed that under the security plan, over 5000 security personnel of Elite, Dolphin, Muhafiz, police and in officials in plain clothes would be deputed during the test match to ensure foolproof security for cricket players and fans.

He said close monitoring of hotels, stadiums, and routes of teams would be conducted by CCTV cameras, whereas, snipers would be deputed on rooftops of buildings situated on the route through which the Bangladesh team would be traveling.

The CPO said an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite force and other forces should be devised and monitoring officers would keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation.

The CPO maintained that the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after passing walk through gates and would not be allowed to carry any prohibited items.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police has also devised a traffic plan under which alternative routes have been established in order to avoid nuisance of citizens as well as transportation ahead of the cricket match.

