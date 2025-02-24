Open Menu

Over 5,000 Police Officers Deployed For Bangladesh-New Zealand Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match

The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy was held at Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday, where Bangladesh and New Zealand faced each other

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy was held at Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday, where Bangladesh and New Zealand faced each other. On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police remained on high alert, providing comprehensive security to players, officials, and cricket fans.

The IG Punjab instructed that in view of the security for the international cricket event, enemy elements should be closely monitored. He emphasised that every effort should be made to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful and safe environment.

The IG Punjab said that effective coordination should be ensured with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all other departments. The Punjab Police spokesperson shared that over 5,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the Bangladesh and New Zealand match.

Snipers were positioned at the players' residences, routes, stadium, and surrounding tall buildings. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite teams conducted effective patrolling around the routes and key locations, while the Safe Cities cameras continuously monitored the routes of the teams, the stadium, and other important locations. To ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and proper parking, 367 traffic wardens were deployed.

The IG Punjab instructed that searches, sweeps, combing, and intelligence-based operations should continue around the players' residences, routes, and the stadium. Security personnel stationed at the stadium's entrances and gates were instructed to interact with the public in a polite and friendly manner.

The IG Punjab urged the fans to cooperate with Punjab Police to enjoy international cricket in a secure environment.

Recent Stories

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Herita ..

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

4 minutes ago
 Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

4 minutes ago
 First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPA ..

First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast

4 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..

1 minute ago
 SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity bu ..

SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry

10 minutes ago
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has deve ..

UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..

21 minutes ago
 Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore

Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh ..

Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match

1 minute ago
 IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of emplo ..

IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees

1 minute ago
 Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge

Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangement ..

Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports