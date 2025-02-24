Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match

The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy was held at Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday, where Bangladesh and New Zealand faced each other

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy was held at Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday, where Bangladesh and New Zealand faced each other. On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police remained on high alert, providing comprehensive security to players, officials, and cricket fans.

The IG Punjab instructed that in view of the security for the international cricket event, enemy elements should be closely monitored. He emphasised that every effort should be made to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of international matches in a peaceful and safe environment.

The IG Punjab said that effective coordination should be ensured with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all other departments. The Punjab Police spokesperson shared that over 5,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the Bangladesh and New Zealand match.

Snipers were positioned at the players' residences, routes, stadium, and surrounding tall buildings. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite teams conducted effective patrolling around the routes and key locations, while the Safe Cities cameras continuously monitored the routes of the teams, the stadium, and other important locations. To ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and proper parking, 367 traffic wardens were deployed.

The IG Punjab instructed that searches, sweeps, combing, and intelligence-based operations should continue around the players' residences, routes, and the stadium. Security personnel stationed at the stadium's entrances and gates were instructed to interact with the public in a polite and friendly manner.

The IG Punjab urged the fans to cooperate with Punjab Police to enjoy international cricket in a secure environment.