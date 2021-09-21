Over 55 women boxers trained

Over 55 women boxers of various Boxing clubs of Lyari have been trained in a DMC South Women Boxing Coaching camp set up at Ustad Ali Mohammed Kambrani Boxing Stadium Kikri Ground Lyari

The camp was established by the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South in collaboration with Sindh Boxing Association (SBA), according to a communique here on Tuesday.

The 55 women boxers were provided with training by international boxers Shabir Mohammed, Younus Kambrani, Mohammed Amin and Moosa Kambrani.

Speaking to the women boxers, Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed said that the abilities of women were prominent in games like other different fields of life.

She said that they only needed a good sports infrastructure and an appropriate platform so as to bring laurel to the country by show their talent to the world.